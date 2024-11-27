FUOYE Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In VC, Professor Fasina

Share

…as staff, ASUU, students tackle SSANU

The Senate of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Nigeria rose from its 70th meeting yesterday and passed a vote of confidence in the university Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina just it condemned Senior Staff Association of Nigeria’s (SSAN) “baseless, unfounded and malicious” allegations of misconduct against the Vice-Chancellor.

Also, the Alumni Association of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Nigeria rose in defence of the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina over allegations bordering on sexual harassment, intimidation and financial mismanagement being touted by SSANU FUOYE branch.

Besides, other groups- Coalition of staff unions, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Congress of Nigerian Academic (CONUA), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the National Association of Nigerian students (NANS) rallied support for the Vice-Chancellor, asking SSANU to stop blackmailing Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina and the university.

Specifically, they asked SSANU FUOYE branch of not only acting a script which was not only dangerous to a serene peace the University community had enjoyed in the last four years of Fasina-led management but to desist from pull him down syndrome by unnecessarily putting the university community on the edge.

In a release by the University Public Relations Officer, Mr. Foluso Ogunmodede, the unions were unanimous that SSANU’s allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina were not only spurious but unfounded, malicious and actionable as the Vice-Chancellor who had worked tirelessly in the last four years to put the university on a global map following his giant infrastructural and academic strives did not deserve such allegations.

The allegations, they said were not only baseless but an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the “working Vice-Chancellor.”

To the alumni, according to its President, Bishop Tope Arogudade, SSANU’s allegations as signed by its chairman, Mr. Benjamin Faleye and secretary, Ayomikun Aluko were reckless and driven by “personal grievances” had no place “in a new FUOYE” as exemplified in the leadership of Prof. Fasina.

Arogudade said: “Alumni Association stands strong with Prof. Fasina, rejects baseless allegations. We also wish to formally address the recent , malicious and concocted allegations made by SSANU, FUOYE branch against our esteemed Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

“These allegations are being touted by a group of individuals, who have not seen the good work ongoing on campus through the Vice-Chancellor.

“It is disheartening that these groups of individuals, driven by personal preference have chosen the path of ignominy by attempting to tarnish the reputation of a leader who has done so much to transform the university into a premier institution of higher learning.

“We call on the university Governing Council, Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to reject these baseless accusations and keep supporting Prof. Fasina as he leads FUOYE towards ever-green success.”

Also, NASU chairman, Dr. Ademola Akinsorotan, CONUA Coordinator, including Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) described SSANU’S allegations as a coordinated effort by detractors to discredit Prof. Fasina ahead of 2025 Vice-Chancellor ship race.

“This campaign of calumny against Prof. Fasina will fail, ” they said.

