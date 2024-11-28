FUOYE Senate Affirms Confidence In VC”s Leadership, Dismisses Allegations 

Share

The Senate of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has unanimously passed a Vote of Confidence in the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

The senate in a press release issued made available to New Telegraph on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Wole Balogun applauded the exemplary and progressive administration of the Vice Chancellor.

“His leadership was recognised for driving significant growth and development across the university”.

The motion according to the press statement was proposed by Professor Ayodele Fajimi, Dean of the Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies, and seconded by Professor Bifatife Olufemi Adeseye, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, received unanimous endorsement during the 70th Senate meeting held on Wednesday, 27th November 2024.

“The Senate expressed its concerns regarding unsubstantiated allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and the university management by a faction of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), led by Mr Benjamin Faleye.

“These allegations, disseminated through sensational media publications, were condemned as damaging and unprofessional.

“The Senate highlighted the importance of staff adhering to institutional rules and conducting themselves with decorum, noting that such actions harm the university’s reputation and progress. A probe into the matter was strongly recommended.”

In addition to reaffirming its confidence in Professor Fasina’s leadership, the Senate approved a letter of commendation for the immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Engineer Kayode Olubunmi Ojo, acknowledging his significant contributions to the university’s development.

The Senate was also informed of the recent appointment of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) as the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council.

Regarding staff welfare and development, the Senate appraised several management initiatives designed to enhance staff well-being.

” These include a 50% tuition fee rebate for staff enrolled in part-time programmes at the university and a 20% fee reduction for up to two biological children of tenured staff, both set to commence in the 2025/2026 academic session.

“Additionally, the Senate was informed of plans to introduce an end-of-year welfare package for staff and to procure another staff bus to support subsidised transportation for university employees.

“The management also announced the promotion of 35 Professors and Readers, who were formally recognised during the meeting.

“Additionally, the newly appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, was warmly welcomed, marking the commencement of his tenure with Council’s approval.”

The Senate celebrated FUOYE’s recent achievements, including its recognition as the 10th best university in Nigeria and 38th in Sub-Saharan Africa, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) rankings. This upward trajectory was applauded as a testament to the effective leadership of Professor Fasina and his team.

In response to the allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, the Chairman of the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) at FUOYE, Mr Babafemi Babasola, distanced his union from the claims made by the Faleye-led SSANU faction.

He reiterated NAAT’s commitment to maintaining a peaceful and progressive campus environment. Mr Babasola also urged management to address the outstanding issue of 37 months’ arrears for operational hazard allowances, which had accrued from the previous university administration.

Mr Babasola expressed confidence in Professor Fasina’s ability to address the issue promptly, stating: “My members and I are neither involved in nor supportive of the unfounded allegations against the Vice-Chancellor.

“As union leaders, our primary responsibility is to safeguard the welfare of our members while working collaboratively with university management to foster progress.”

“With the Senate’s steadfast backing and the management’s ongoing commitment to staff welfare, FUOYE remains well-positioned to maintain its trajectory of growth and excellence under Professor Fasina’s leadership”, the NAAT Chairman said.

