FUOYE: Optimism As Substantive VC Resumes Office Amid Expectations

We’re not against VC’s return we wait to receive him –ASUU, NANTS, others

His absence, albeit temporarily, was good riddance –SSANU

RESUMPTION After six months of research leave, Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) is set to resume office on October 14, amid glowing expectations of members of the university community

All is set for the resumption of the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) in Ekiti State, after six-month research/academic leave.

This is as members of the university community said they are expecting the return of the Vice-Chancellor next week. FUOYE substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abayomi Fasina, had proceeded on a six-month Research Leave, following his application to the university Governing Council, led by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) and approval of his prayer which was graciously granted by the Governing Council.

Following the competition of his leave, the Vice-Chancellor is expected to resume office on October 14, as various stakeholders in the university community, including staff unions, alumni and others in their expectations, have called on the entire members of the community to embrace peace and seamless transition back to his leadership to complete his five-year tenure, which is expected to expire in February next year, as well as ensure a smooth selection process of appointing Prof Fasina’s successor.

Consequently, in order to prevent any lacuna in the university’s administration, the Governing Council named the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Prof Olubunmi Shittu, as Vice-Chancellor in acting capacity, pending the resumption of Prof Fasina, the substantive Vice-Chancellor from his six-month leave.

Meanwhile, Prof Shittu, the Acting Vice-Chancellor is expected to have completed his six-month tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor, and revert to his position as Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academics, as Prof Fasina, the substantive Vice-Chancellor resumes office.

Fasina, a Professor of Soil Science had embarked on Research Leave after he was cleared by the university’s Governing Council of allegations of sexual harassment and financial impropriety levelled against him by one of the female member of staff of the institution.

Prior to Fasina’s application and approval to embark on his leave, the audio recordings of his conversations with a female staff and the Deputy Director of Works in the university, Mrs Folasade Adebayo, an engineer, revealing certain sexual discussions and official issues concerning the university management, had surfaced in the public earlier in the year.

The recordings, which went viral at the time and generated controversies, were reportedly recorded by Mrs Adebayo sometime in 2023, where she alleged that the Vice-Chancellor maltreated her due to her failure to dance to his tune.

However, reacting to the recordings, the university’s senior workers, under their umbrella union, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), immediately convened the union’s congress where they discussed the allegation by Mrs Adebayo and issued a communique that publicised the development.

Piqued by the action of the leadership of the union, the university management immediately suspended the signatories to the communique, Benjamin Faleye and Ayomikun Aluko, the branch Chairman and Secretary of the union, respectively.

The university authorities accused the union leaders of failing to exhaust the internal crisis resolution mechanism before escalating the issue to the public, as they were also accused of ridiculing the institution.

But, following the intervention of the national leadership of SSANU, the university’s Governing Council, set up an investigative panel to conduct a comprehensive probe into the sexual allegation, which its report was submitted in April.

Based on the panel report, the Senator Ndoma-Egba-led Governing Council cleared the Vice-Chancellor of all allegations and condemned the secret recording by Mrs Adebayo.

According to the Council, the act is a deliberate attempt by Mrs Adebayo, a member of SSANU, to blackmail the Vice-Chancellor into confirming and making her the substantive Director of Works of the university.

Against this backdrop, shortly after the Vice-Chancellor was exonerated of the alleged celebrated sexual harassment case, Prof Fasina applied to the Governing Council to embark on his accumulated leave, a step aimed at calming frayed nerves.

Subsequently, the Governing Council at its emergency meeting of April 8, granted approval to Prof Fasina’s application to proceed on a six-month research leave.

Following the approval, Prof Shittu, the DVC Academics, was named the Vice-Chancellor in acting capacity and who has since been in the saddle, directing the affairs of the university, pending the return of the Vice-Chancellor to office on October 14, the day his leave would expire.

Now, as Fasina set to resume office to spend his remaining few months as the university’s substantive Vice-Chancellor, a call by various stakeholders in the university community has gone to members of the community to embrace peace and ensure a smooth process of selecting Fasina’s successor.

There is no doubt that Prof Fasina has done well for the university, and his return is legally expected

Stakeholders’ reactions Expressing concerns over the Vice-Chancellor’s resumption on October 14, the President of the university’s Alumni Association, Temitope Elijah Arogundade, said there is no doubt that Prof Fasina has done well for the university, and his return is legally expected.

He said as far as the association is concerned, it would continue to support the Vice-Chancellor towards ensuring that FUOYE becomes that university where everybody could be proud of at home and globally. “We want to also appeal to everybody that enough is enough.

It is high time we all came together, see FUOYE as our hope and project, and begin to work together to see that the university continues to grow and become that institution where everybody, including staff, students, alumni could be proud of,” he noted.

Arogundade, therefore, urged every stakeholder and member of the university community to prioritise peace and the institution’s image, saying Prof Fasina, within the last five years, has prioritised welfare and infrastructure, promoted more than 2,000 workers, provided shuttle services, improved hostel facilities, and constructed new facilities such as the students’ union building, Freedom Park, and opened several directorates and institutes.

He added: “As alumni, we are the ambassadors of FUOYE. Enough is enough – we must begin to portray our university in a very good light. Going forward, there must be peaceful coexistence because it is only under a peaceful atmosphere that we can make progress. “There is no doubt that Prof Fasina has done well for our university. It is very obvious to everybody.

As one of the pioneer students of this university, I know what I am saying. So, when he returns, we expect him to consolidate where necessary so that FUOYE can continue to align with its vision.” Speaking on the succession process for a new Vice-Chancellor expected to take over in five months’ time, Arogundade expressed the alumni association’s confidence in the Governing Council to appoint a worthy Vice-Chancellor that will succeed Fasina.

Therefore, he appealed to members of alumni to remain united in advancing FUOYE’s reputation, saying “many of our members are doing wonderfully well within and outside the country, and we must continue to raise the flag of the university high and contribute to its development.”

In his reaction, the university’s spokesman, Mr Foluso Ogunmodede, told New Telegraph that there was nothing unusual about the Vice-Chancellor going on leave, saying in the case of Prof Fasina, the Vice-Chancellor applied for his accumulated research leave and the Governing Council, the highest organ in the university graciously granted him and he proceeded while an Acting Vice-Chancellor was appointed for a period of six months that he would be away.

He said: “Now, his six-month leave is winding up and he is set to resume office on October 14. There is nothing untoward in the resumption or ambiguous about the leave, and there is no law that says the Vice-Chancellor, who was on leave, should not resume.

“No union on campus is against his resumption and the position of the university is that we cannot wait to have him back after six months for his resumption as we are eagerly waiting for him to resume and complete his five-year tenure that will end in February by the grace of God. There is no fuss about it.”

Also, on his part, a former President of the university’s Students’ Union, and currently a lecturer at the institution’s Department of Theatre and Media Arts, Teslim Salahudeen, said since he assumed office in February 2021, Prof Fasina has helped to lift the ivory tower beyond stakeholders’ imagination. He stated: “I am drawn on grounds of both institutional development and the well-being of campus residents.

The return of Prof Fasina from a long leave provides an opportunity for him to consolidate previous victories that have implications for students and staff alike. His leadership, in this case, would entail restoring administrative calm, enhancing internal cohesion, and continuing his administration’s clear development trajectory that resonates with the university’s vision.”

According to him, a seamless transition back to his leadership would have the effect of sustaining confidence from the various stakeholders and keeping the university on the development trajectory.

He stressed: “I also eagerly await more attention towards students’ welfare, academic achievement, and infrastructural improvement. Before his long leave, different exemplary projects and student-oriented policies were initiated, and it would be excellent if his return from leave would further enhance such policies.

“As well as, accommodations for students, improved learning infrastructure, stable academic schedules, and a good student interaction framework. I also hope to see staff motivation, open governance, and inclusivity in decision-making from Prof Fasina. “The university functions best when both academic and non-academic staff members are motivated and empowered to perform excellently.”

In his reaction, the Dean, Faculty of Computer & Information Engineering of the university, Dr Adebayo Sobowale, while speaking with New Telegraph, stated that the Vice-Chancellor embarked on his legitimate leave and he is legally being expected back to his seat as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE.

“When someone or a man goes on leave, he is expected to resume back to office. Prof Fasina, as Vice-Chancellor of this university, has proved to be the best out of the rest through his administration’s transformative ideas, vision and commitment to grow the institution,” he added.

Sobowale, who noted that Prof Fasina went on academic leave, and is expected to come back to complete his five-year tenure, further said: “We are all waiting for him (Prof Fasina) to return. We can’t wait to have him back to complete the good work he had started.”

Unions

Also, the Chairman of the university’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abayomi Fagbuagun, explained that the university is upbeat over what he described as “the second coming of Prof Fasina.” The union leader, however, dismissed the rumour that some individuals or group are opposing Fasina’s return and advocating that the Vice-Chancellor should stay away from the university until the end of his tenure.

Fagbuagun, who noted that no one has any legal ground to oppose the Vice-Chancellor’s return, insisted that Prof Fasina is the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, and that until the expiration of his five-year tenure in February 2026, no one has any legal standing to bar him from office.

The ASUU chair said: “ASUU is not opposed to his return. He legally proceeded on research leave, as approved by the Council. At the expiration of six months, he is expected to return to campus. ASUU has no legal grounds or any reason for misdemeanor to say that he should not return to complete his tenure.

He is the substantive Vice-Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti.” Meanwhile, the position of the National body of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on the issue is a bit different from other stakeholders. On the contrary, SSANU national body through its National Vice President South-West of the union, Dr Abdussobor Salaam, told New Telegraph that the position of the union was clear on the resumption of the Vice-Chancellor.

While stating the position of the union, he said that the Vice-Chancellor was granted leave by the university Council under very funny, unprecedented, and unusual circumstances, insisting that Vice-Chancellors do not go or proceed on Research Leave during their tenure, as the convention has been that all Leaves are accumulated and granted at the end of their tenure.

“We, however, know that pressures arising from his act of indiscipline, which the Governing Council sought to desperately cover up for him, led to the unusual approval by the Council for him to go on the unprecedented leave. “Even the abruptness of the leave and the procedure of approval have made a laughing stock of the Governing Council of FUOYE,” he stated.

Salaam said if the leave granted to the Vice-Chancellor was a routine or usual occurrence, this question you journalists have been asking would have been unnecessary. He, however, explained further that because the “controversial leave” was granted under hazy and unusual circumstances and arrangement, it has provoked the questions being asked on the issue.

The unionist further noted: “Though SSANU, as a union, could not say that the Vice-Chancellor should not return after his leave. We are not the authority that granted him the unusual leave, and so we cannot ask him not to return. “However, from our own angle, the university has been better off without him, as SSANU in FUOYE has had relative peace in his absence.”

Salaam, who accused the Vice-Chancellor of victimising the union and its members on the campus, pointed out: “While he held sway in office, he victimised SSANU leaders, blackmailed the union using every weapon, including students, at his disposal, among other things.” He added: “In his absence, our branch leaders have reported relative peace and we are happy for it. So, if you ask me, his absence, albeit temporarily, was a good riddance.

“We have been on a recovery mode since he was granted the unusual leave and we don’t want to go back to reactive mode with his antagonistic and tyrannical disposition to SSANU. “Going by his antecedents, his resumption therefore cannot be seen as a welcome development by the SSANU leadership and may likely reignite the tensions which his absence has simmered.

“For the above reasons, and without any apologies, his resumption is not a welcome development.” Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the newly inaugurated university’s branch of the National Association of NonTeaching Staff of Nigerian Universities (NANTS), a breakaway faction from NASU, Ganiyu Afolabi lauded Prof Fasina for his contributions to the development of the university since he became the Vice-Chancellor.

He, however, distanced the union from either kicking against or opposing the Vice-Chancellor’s return to office, even as the union pointed out that whoever was nursing any grudge against Prof Fasina would be doing so in their personal capacity and not on behalf of NANTS.

Afolabi recalled that since the university’s Governing Council, which is the superior authority in the university administrative system, is not averse to Prof Fasina’s second coming or return to office, there can be no one to stop him from resuming after his duly approved leave.

“So, as far as our union is concerned, we have no objection to his coming. We believe he went on his accumulated leave, which would last for a period of six months. He is expected to return in the next one or two weeks. “So, definitely, who am I to say he should not resume? I have no objection to it.

And, I believe when he comes, if anybody has any grudge against him that would be personal, and not in the name of NANTS. NANTS as a union is not antagonistic to his coming,” he added.

Afolabi, a former Secretary of the university’s Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Allied Institutions (NASU), therefore, urged Prof Fasina to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that he should be prepared to work with all as his tenure winds down. “I believe he has no problem with us, and as a person, he has no problem with me. He is highly welcome,” he added.

VC’s scorecard

Meanwhile, given his score card, Prof Fasina, who was said to have inherited a campus riddled with unrest and other challenges, is said to have quickly restored stability on campus immediately on his assumption of office in 2021 by introducing regular management and Senate meetings, fostering participatory governance, and prioritising staff and students’ welfare.

To stakeholders, the result has been almost five years of uninterrupted harmony in the university community, as academic activities under his tenure have witnessed remarkable expansion.

“FUOYE has achieved successful accreditation in all 60 programmes in the exercises conducted and secured approvals for dozens of new programmes, including Medicine and Surgery, Cybersecurity, Journalism, and Forensic Accounting,” New Telegraph learnt. Besides, the establishment of new faculties, departments, and the FUOYE Business School reflects, and were attributed to his administration’s vision of aligning the university with global trends.

In the area of student enrollment, it was also learned that subscription in the last four years has surged to over 40,000, making FUOYE the fourth most subscribed university in Nigeria in 2025 university admission, according to ranking by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Similarly, Prof Fasina was said to have prioritised the welfare of staff, students and infrastructure development of the university, through the promotion of over 2,000 staff, provision of shuttle services, improving students’ hostels, and constructing of new facilities such as the Students’ Union Building, Freedom Park, and creation of multiple directorates and institutes.

Other areas of development initiated under his tenure, include ICT development that has been transformative on the campus, as evident in the internet and bandwidth that tripled with fibre connectivity extended across campuses, and FUOYE’s ascension in Webometrics Ranking from 76th to 17th in two years.

The university has also excelled in sports, ranking among the best in Nigeria and Africa, while he has strengthened community ties through scholarships, land donations, and partnerships with other institutions.

Through these strides, Prof Fasina, according to stakeholders and members of the university community, has repositioned the federal university as one of the fastest growing, most vibrant, and most peaceful universities in the country.