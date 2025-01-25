FUOYE Leaked Audio: NANS Demands Accountability, Justice

Share

…Insists on VC’s Removal over extortion, abuse of office, sexual harassment

The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) have been urged to initiate steps towards the removal of its Vice Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday over allegations of sexual harassment, extortion and abuse of office.

If the Council fails to suspend Professor Fasina before the upcoming convocation of the university, the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) said it will take decisive and lawful action.

“We will mobilize students nationwide to shut down FUOYE on the day of the convocation to demand accountability and ensure that this administration is held to the highest standards of probity,” the student body said.

Removing Fasina, NANS’ insisted, is a necessary action that will not only salvage the institution’s reputation but also restore confidence in the integrity of academic leadership in Nigeria.

In a press release issued by the President of the Senate, Akinteye Afeez Babatunde, the Umbrella body of Nigerian higher institutions students expressed disappointment over recent revelations implicating the VC in a leaked audio recording.

According to Akinteye’s statement, a leaked audio recording purportedly exposes Professor Fasina making inappropriate and emotional advances towards Engineer Folasade Adebayo, a married deputy director in the university’s Directorate of Works and Services.

“This alleged conduct is reprehensible and violates the ethical standards expected of someone occupying such a high position of trust and authority in an academic institution.” They insisted.

It read further: “As the moral compass of any institution, a Vice-Chancellor must embody the values of integrity, discipline, and respect. However, the actions alleged against Professor Fasina severely undermine the sanctity of the office he holds and bring disrepute to FUOYE as a centre of learning.

“It is deeply troubling that the leader of an institution tasked with nurturing and protecting its students and staff could be at the centre of such a scandal. This incident, if left unaddressed, sets a dangerous precedent and threatens to erode the trust that students, staff, and stakeholders have in the university’s leadership.

“We call on the Governing Council of FUOYE to act decisively and immediately suspend Professor Fasina to allow for a transparent, unbiased, and thorough investigation into the allegations. This suspension is critical to ensure that the investigation is not hindered by undue influence or interference.

“We further urge the council to ensure that all investigative processes prioritize justice and fairness, with adequate protection for the victim and whistleblowers involved in this case.” Read the release.

Beyond the issue of sexual harassment, NANS said the “administration of Professor Fasina has been plagued by numerous controversies that raise serious questions about his leadership.

“Among these is the extortion of students through the university’s part-time program. It is disheartening to note that students who have met the requirements for admission into regular programs are being systematically denied admission and coerced into part-time programs solely for financial exploitation. This blatant abuse of power and commercialization of education is a direct assault on the rights of students to affordable and accessible education.” The added

Akinteye’s statement also read: “Professor Fasina’s tenure has been riddled with multiple allegations of financial misconduct and administrative malpractice. Such consistent controversies reflect a leadership that prioritizes personal and financial gain over the welfare of students, staff, and the institution at large.

“The Nigerian student community will no longer tolerate this impunity. If the Governing Council fails to suspend Professor Fasina before the upcoming convocation of the university, NANS will take decisive and lawful action.

“We will mobilize students nationwide to shut down FUOYE on the day of the convocation to demand accountability and ensure that this administration is held to the highest standards of probity.

“This is not a threat but a solemn commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian students and ensuring that our institutions are governed with transparency, accountability, and fairness. FUOYE deserves better. Nigerian students deserve better.

“We therefore strongly urge the Governing Council of FUOYE to do the needful, not only to salvage the institution’s reputation but also to restore confidence in the integrity of academic leadership in Nigeria. The time to act is now.” It ended.

