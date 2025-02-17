 FUOYE Lauds Tinubu Over Realization Of NELFUND

Share

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the actualization of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has benefited Nigerian students.

Fasina who spoke on Monday with NELFUND, Nigerian students can access loans to fund their education, adding that many students at FUOYE have successfully accessed these loans to pay their school fees.

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that no fewer than 3,281 students from the institution have benefited from the government’s loan scheme, which has provided a total of N305,757,700 to FUOYE.

Fasina made this statement during a pre-convocation press conference on Monday, ahead of the 9th convocation ceremony. He expressed his commitment to developing FUOYE as a centre for food security.

“We have the Agric Institute to source for grants. When I came on board in 2021, I purchased tractors for the Faculty of Agriculture.

“Before my arrival, there was nothing like that. At the Ikole campus, they now produce and sell agricultural products like garri, palm oil, and tomatoes.

“For us, it’s not just about production; it’s also about research. Last December, we produced broilers that we distributed to our staff.

“The scale we are now operating on is to ensure that aside from production, our students also acquire the necessary skills in food production,” Fasina said

He added further that, “We must teach students skills, not just theory. We also aim to expand our production.

“We didn’t stop at the Ikole campus. We have extended to the main campus, Erinmope, and Oye to influence those communities in terms of food production. Our goal is to feed the entire Ekiti State.”

In addition, Fasina highlighted some of the achievements of his administration, noting that a total of 8,444 students, including those from undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, would be conferred with degrees at the convocation.

“This marks the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance, and I am proud of each of our graduates who will join the ranks of FUOYE alumni and make their mark in various fields. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Since assuming office in 2021, Fasina has made strengthening the academic foundation of FUOYE a key priority.

This has been achieved through the promotion of over 1,900 academic and non-academic staff, reflecting the university’s commitment to professional development and career advancement.

“These promotions not only acknowledge the hard work of our staff but also recognize their contributions to the intellectual and administrative life of the university.

“We have also made efforts to enhance our teaching quality to ensure FUOYE offers world-class education,” Fasina said.

The Vice-Chancellor also mentioned that some individuals who have made significant contributions to national development would be honoured during the convocation ceremonies. These individuals represent the values FUOYE holds dear: integrity, excellence, and service to humanity. They include: Senator Kanu Godwin Agabi, CON, SAN – Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation; Chief Christopher Adebayo Ojo, SAN, FCI, CON – Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation; Segun Alebiosu, Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria and Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace Airline.

“FUOYE is poised for even greater success in the coming years. We are committed to deepening our research impact, expanding our infrastructure, and providing our students with the best possible academic experience.

“The new Strategic Plan (2021-2026) is designed to guide us through the next phase of growth, positioning FUOYE as a leading university in Africa.

“We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology, foster international partnerships, and ensure our graduates are equipped to meet future challenges,” Fasina said.

He expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support of FUOYE, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and TETFUND interventions.

Fasina also thanked Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of Ekiti State for his ongoing partnership and extended his appreciation to the Senate, the University Management, staff, students, and all stakeholders for their dedication.

“The success of FUOYE is a collective achievement, and I am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together,” the Vice Chancellor remarked.

To all the graduates and honorees who will be conferred with their respective degrees and awards at the 9th Convocation Ceremonies, Fasina conveyed his heartfelt congratulations.

