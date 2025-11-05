FUOYE: Group Calls Education Minister To Terminate Process

A group of concerned staff within the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has called on the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to stop the ongoing Vice-Chancellorship selection process at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti

The group that calls the Minister to investigate the process and initiate a more credible exercise disclosed that the management of the institution has decided to hasten the ongoing Vice-Chancellorship selection exercise following the public uproar challenging the shady strategy employed by the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof.

Abayomi Fasina and the Institution’s Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.

A member of the group who spoke on the condition of anonymity said all seems set to announce the preferred candidate of the VC and the Council Chairman in person of Prof. Joshua Ogunwole as the new Vice-Chancellor.

He said that 78 candidates applied for the Vice-Chancellorship position, and they claimed to have shortlisted 10 candidates.

“These guys are working tremendously to seal their plan in appointing their stooge as VC.” He said.

“They have selected 10 candidates for the interview and sealed a plan to announce them tomorrow. Can you imagine? How will you interview 10 people in a day and announce one same day?

“What criteria do they use to shortlist these 10 candidates? What is the transparency criterion they used?”

The anonymous member of the institution said, “The situation is looking like a game of ‘who outsmarts who,’ by the political Maradonas managing the affairs of FUOYE.