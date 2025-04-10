FUOYE Governing Council Exonerates VC Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Share

The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has cleared the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, of allegations of sexual harassment against a member of staff of the institution.

The university in the last few months had been embroiled in a series of controversies over the reported allegations of sexual harassment against the VC by a member of staff, Engr. Folasade Adebayo, who was the Director of Physical Planning and Director of Works and Services.

Also, the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) FUOYE branch was at loggerheads with the university management over some issues relating to the suspension of their leadership.

The governing council under the leadership of the chairman, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, (SAN) in January set up an investigative panel with a view of resolving the imbroglio in the interest of the parties and the institution.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mufutau Ibrahim, in a statement on Wednesday said the council during its extraordinary meeting on April 8 considered the report of the investigative Committees constituted on the issues.

While exonerating the VC from the allegations, the statement added that the report indicated Adebayo never made official complaints of sexual harassment against Professor Fasina, which confirming the earlier investigation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The council also condemned the audio recordings of the VC by Mrs Adebayo without his consent, saying that it was against established laws and regulations of the university.

She was directed to write an apology letter to the council within the next seven days and further warned from bringing the name of the university into disrepute.

The statement reads: “There was no case of sexual harassment thus confirming the earlier investigation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during which investigation Engr. Adebayo had made a statement that she was not sexually harassed.”

