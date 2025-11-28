FUOYE: Don Charges On Transformative Communication

The Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Rev. Sr. Prof. Chika E. Asogwa, has urged students to be navigators of change, architects of Africa’s future and champions of transformative communication.

Asogwa stated this at the campus on Friday, as a charge to the participants during the inaugural international conference of the institution.

Prof. Asogwa informed the gathering that the conference will look at solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges, from political instability to economic transformation, from climate change to digital disruption.

” How to use communication to unlock potentials and drive collective progress, to reclaim our stories, interrogate power structures, and amplify marginalised voices”.

The theme of the conference: “Navigating Change: Interdisciplinary Perspectives on Communication, Society, and Development in Africa”.

Prof. Asogwa noted that participants must play a role in shaping Africa’s communication landscape and how the media will contribute to societal transformation and development.

In his keynote address at the conference, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, former Vice Chancellor, Caleb University, noted that 93 per cent of organisations in Nigeria are already using Artificial Intelligence, AI, in one form or the other.

“AI is reshaping all industries, it’s either we change, or you go into extinction, as AI is a terrain full of possibilities”.

Prof. Owens-Ibie said AI is a transformation, and is considered a threat to human communication, adding that communicators need to hold their skills in AI.

“We need to be more responsive in 2025, as advocacy is on that we should have a degree in social media”.

While declaring the conference open, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, appreciated the formidable team of the Mass Communication Department led by Rev. Sr. Prof. Chicka Asogwa, the Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies in the institution.

Prof. Fasina, represented by Prof. Tajudeen Opoola, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, urged participants to strive for excellence in their professional calling to reshape society.

Many distinguished speakers, personalities, lecturers and students attended the inaugural conference, including Prof. S. Okunade, Prof. Oke Leke, Dr. V. Oluwole, Dr Afam, Dr Wole Balogun, among others.