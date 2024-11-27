FUOYE Dismisses Allegations Against Ex-VC

Share

Federal University OyeEkiti (FUOYE) has declared that the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the former Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, are unfounded.

The university added that sponsors of the damaging report are hurting because the university is achieving growth, progress and development.

The university stated this in a statement on Tuesday made available to newsmen by Dr. Wole Balogun who is the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

The statement titled; “Re: Government Panel Report Indicting Ex-VC Fuoye-A Bundle of Misrepresentations and Tissues of Lies,” faulted the claims contained in the damaging publication against the former vicechancellor and described it as baseless, unfounded and false.

