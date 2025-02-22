Share

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has honoured the Chairman of Inspiration Hotel & Suites, Ikere Ekiti, Otunba Sola Adewumi, FCA, with the prestigious Entrepreneurship and Business Administration Award. To

Presenting the award at the university premises on Thursday, as part of activities marking the institution’s 9th Convocation Ceremony, the Vice Chancellor commended Otunba Adewumi for his remarkable contributions to society.

He acknowledged the awardee’s outstanding impact in his profession and various sectors emphasizing that his dedication and achievements made him a deserving recipient of the honor.

Prof. Fasina further stated that “FUOYE would leverage Otunba Adewumi’s wealth of experience to enrich the learning experience of students in the Hospitality and Business Administration departments.”

In his response, Otunba Adewumi expressed profound gratitude to the university management for recognizing his efforts.

He remarked, “I am honoured to receive this award. It means a lot to me and serves as motivation to do even more for society. I sincerely appreciate FUOYE for this recognition.”

As a gesture of appreciation and support for academic excellence, Otunba Adewumi pledged to establish an endowment fund under the name of Inspiration Hotel & Suites for the best students in the Department of Hospitality and Tourism, with an annual cash award of ₦250,000.

He emphasized that the initiative would encourage healthy competition among students and foster academic excellence.

A distinguished indigene of Ikere Ekiti and a respected chief of both Ikere and Ayede Ekiti, Otunba Sola Adewumi is a seasoned professional whose career spans accounting, banking, maritime, energy, and various business ventures.

A chartered accountant, business strategist, and renowned philanthropist, he continues to contribute significantly to national and economic development.

