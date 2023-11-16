FUOYE Begins 2023/2024 Academic Session, Matriculates 7,377 Students

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina has urged students of the university to shun cultism and other social vices, saying that the university under his watch would not spare students found culpable of heinous vices.

He insisted that the university which had zero tolerance for social vices would not treat students culpable with kids gloves.

The Vice-Chancellor said this on Thursday at the 13th matriculation ceremony of the university where no fewer than 7, 377 students took oath of allegiance to the university.

At the matriculation ceremony witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life including Royal Fathers, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Fasina, who congratulated the newly admitted students described them as “very fortunate” as only a fraction of over 50,000 candidates were considered fit for admission into the nation’s fasted-growing university.

However, Prof Fasina cautioned the matriculating students against “all forms of social vices including cultism, sexual harassment, Advance Fee fraud and internet fraud, examination malpractice, indecent dressing,” saying “Our university has zero tolerance for these and other related social vices.”

Prof. Fasina said: “Let me now officially congratulate all the matriculating students, their parents and guardians as well as friends and well-wishers.

“Respect our rules and regulations and be diligent in your studies.

“Eschew all forms of social vices including cultism, sexual harassment, Advanced fee fraud, internet fraud, examination malpractice, indecent dressing etc.

“Our university has zero tolerance for these and other related social vices. Always consult the students’ Handbook for guidance. I wish you all the best.”