FUOYE ASUU Begins Strike Over Unpaid Salary

The Academic Staff Union of Universities , Federal University Oye-Ekiti branch, yesterday, declared an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries.

The union, in a letter dated September 11, 2025, and addressed to the institution’s Acting Vice-Chancel- lor, Prof. Olubunmi Shittu, said the action was in line with a national directive of ASUU.

The letter, jointly signed by FUOYE ASUU Chairman, O. A. Fagbuagun, and Financial Secretary, Ngwu Benitho, stated that the strike would continue until the lecturers’ salaries were paid.

The letter read: “This is to notify the university administration that the National Executive Council of ASUU has directed that in any case, where academic staff salary is not paid lat- est by the third day of every month, the affected branch of ASUU should proceed on strike until the salary is paid.

“As a consequence of the above, we are using this medium to inform the administration that ASUU-FUOYE Branch has proceeded on strike until our salary is paid.

“This strike is total, indefinite and comprehensive. The decision of the union is hereby communicated.” ASUU has repeatedly insisted that salary payments must be made by the third day of each month.