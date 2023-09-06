FUOYE Announces Painful Death Of Missing Student, Condoles Parents

The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has, with a heavy heart, announced the painful passing on of a student, Modupe Deborah Atanda.

In a press release issued on Wednesday evening by the University’s Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim reads in part: “It will be recalled that earlier today, the Management had made public the disturbing development of the missing of the deceased and assured that investigation was ongoing as to unravel the whereabouts of the poor students.

But current information reaching the security outfit of the University has disclosed that the said student is dead.

While the University Management condoles with the deceased family and the generality of the University community, particularly our dear students, the Management reiterated that the investigation is still ongoing and this is being done in collaboration with national security agencies with a view to getting to the root of the sad development and bringing to book the culprits.

We, therefore, appeal to students and all other stakeholders to remain calm. “