FUOYE Accuses SSANU Of Spreading False Allegations Against VC

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has raised the alarm over what it describes as a deliberate attempt by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) to mislead the public with false allegations of sexual harassment against the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Abayomi Fasina.

The university’s reaction follows an investigative report by journalist Justina Nwankwo, which revealed discrepancies in documents circulated by SSANU concerning the allegations.

According to the report, SSANU allegedly issued two versions of a communique from its November 2024 congress: one submitted to university management, which did not mention sexual harassment, and another distributed to the media and advocacy groups, in which the allegation was introduced.

FUOYE clarified that Professor Fasina, who is currently on accumulated research leave, has been the target of a sustained smear campaign orchestrated by individuals with vested interests seeking to discredit his leadership and disrupt the university’s remarkable progress in recent years.

“Whatever the intentions of SSANU’s leadership are remains unclear, but what is clear is that the management of FUOYE under Professor Fasina has built the university into a shining model of sustainable growth, professionalism, and academic excellence — all in alignment with the policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Nigeria’s public education sector,” Nwankwo wrote.

The report also dismissed broader claims by a self-styled coalition of civil society organisations that the university is “bleeding financially, morally and structurally,” countering with verifiable data highlighting FUOYE’s rapid growth and stability under the current administration.

Founded in 2011, FUOYE is now ranked as the fourth most-subscribed university in Nigeria, according to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), with over 55,000 applications for the 2024/2025 academic session alone.

The institution has maintained an uninterrupted academic calendar since 2021, credited to the implementation of advanced learning management systems and a resilient ICT framework.

The university further highlighted significant strides in infrastructure development, including the delivery of 156 projects over four years — among them a 1000-capacity main auditorium, new faculty buildings, roads, and perimeter fencing to secure the campus.

Additionally, FUOYE’s research output has reportedly soared under Fasina’s leadership, with the number of Scopus-indexed publications rising from 261 in 2020 to 769 by 2024.

The institution has also moved up in both national and international university rankings, including recognitions from Times Higher Education and the AD Scientific Index.

Addressing the sexual harassment claims directly, the report pointed out that the alleged victim had never formally accused Professor Fasina in her petition to the FUOYE Governing Council, nor did the Nigeria Police find evidence to substantiate the claims following its own investigation.

The university maintained that disciplinary actions involving the staff in question were related to administrative lapses linked to a tragic student death on campus in September 2023, and not to any allegations of misconduct.

FUOYE also pushed back against claims of financial mismanagement and improper contract awards, calling the allegations “illogical and misleading.” It noted that public universities are subject to strict procurement guidelines, making the alleged N3 billion contract award to a Council member impossible without ministerial and Federal Executive Council approval.

Regarding academic appointments, the university described the accusation that some professorial promotions were improperly influenced as “baseless.” Specifically, it defended the promotion of Professor Tajudeen Opoola, stating his advancement followed due process and was finalized before Professor Fasina became Vice Chancellor.

The university also criticized SSANU’s handling of the matter, accusing the union of bypassing proper channels and spreading unverified claims to the media. According to the university, SSANU’s actions suggest political motives aimed at destabilizing the institution.

“SSANU has positioned itself as both accuser and judge in this matter. It disregarded the police report, undermined the university’s Governing Council, and continues to peddle unsubstantiated allegations, all in an apparent attempt to force the Vice Chancellor’s removal,” the report concluded.

Despite the controversy, FUOYE emphasized that it remains committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the steady progress achieved under Professor Fasina’s administration.

