FUO Students Denied Entry Over Alleged Indecent Dressing

Share

Some students of the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) in Bayelsa State were on Monday turned back at the school gate by officials of the institution over alleged violations of the university’s dress code.

Officials from SERVICOM, operating under the Office of the Vice Chancellor, mounted a checkpoint at the campus entrance as early as 7 a.m., screening students for dress code violations.

Students affected were mostly those with tinted or coloured hair, female students wearing leggings or tight jeans, and male students dressed in sagging trousers.

It was gathered that a lecturer and senior member of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr. Socrates Ebo, had earlier issued a reminder on the institution’s official social media platform, urging students to adhere strictly to the university’s dress code.

According to him, only suits, trousers, shirts, skirts, blouses, gowns, and native attire are allowed. Approved footwear includes sandals, covered shoes, canvas, and sneakers. He stressed that revealing outfits, ripped jeans, and dyed hair are strictly prohibited.

“Many believe this kind of dress code should be adopted in all universities to promote discipline and proper appearance among students,” Ebo said.

While several students supported the enforcement, describing it as a “welcome development” aimed at instilling discipline, others expressed concern over the school’s priorities.

“The improper dressing is becoming too much, especially among new intakes. Kudos to the SERVICOM boss for taking the bull by the horns to sanitize the university system,” one student said.

However, another student, Lucky Ebidou, questioned the emphasis on appearance, calling on the university to show equal commitment to addressing pressing infrastructural issues such as overcrowded lecture halls and poor electricity supply.

Similarly, Egbegi Edeinbofa criticized the state of health facilities on campus, noting, “Students have to buy their own drugs, and this institution doesn’t even have steady power supply.”

Share