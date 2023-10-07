FunnyBone, Wife Welcomes First Child, Zimchikachim

Popular Nigerian comedian, Stanley Chibuna, better known as FunnyBone, and his wife announced the arrival of their first child on Sunday, October 7th.
The comedian shared the good news with his fans and well-wishers via his Instagram page @Funnyboneofficial, proudly introducing his baby, Zimchikachim.
He wrote: “Proud Dad. Grateful! Thankful! Blessed! Baby Zimchikachim.”
“Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one’s youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them. – Psalm 127:3-5″
Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments section of his post to celebrate and congratulate him on the arrival of his baby.
See some reactions below:
forevercfr: “Congratulations boss. May the hand of God continue to be with your family in Jesus name, Amen.”
charlesuwagbai: “God don do am again Congratulations my guy.”
ladyreal.apparels: “Wawwwwwwwww where’s my dancing shoe? Much Congrats Odogwu Nwoke. Your home is fully blessed. Our Tata is here.”
ninabai_: “Congratulations @funnyboneofficial blessed child blessed family.”
shakilaali8: “Congratulations paddy mi, God bless and keep the baby.”
chuxajikekalu: “A big congratulations bro. We go turn up tomorrow for the celebration.”
apamanolly: “Come and settle me for that name ohhh congratulations.”
archangel1247: “Congratulations nwanne madu. Very happy for you Agu, may God bless and protect him/her, i wish him good health.”
abiodun_olopade_official: “Big congratulations Bruv. Grace upon baby, mother and daddy to.”
See Post Below: