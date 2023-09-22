Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Most Difficult Movie for Me –Austen-Peters

Bolanle Austen-Peters is a lawyer, multiple award-winning movie director/producer, theatre director and cultural entrepreneur. She is the founder and artistic director of BAP Productions, and the arts and culture centre, Terra Kulture, in Lagos. She is also the founder of Terra Academy for the Arts in partnership with Mastercard Foundation empowering young people. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her latest movie, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, her experience, and other issues

What really is the inspiration behind the production of this movie?

As you know, we are all familiar with ‘Funmilayo Ransome- Kuti’. Everybody talks about her, and when you ask what do you know about her? They will say: ‘She is the first woman to drive a car. When we approached the family and the estate. We told them that we were desirous of making a movie about the iconic ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’.

And because of our track record with them, staging ‘Fela & The Kalakuta Queens’, they agreed. And because of our track record in movie making as well they were very excited that we were interested in talking about their mother, grandmother, and the legendary figure that she is. As a woman, obviously, she is one of the strongest women that you can point to in Nigeria’s history.

She’s done exceptional things that all leaders will be proud to say I did. As a visionary leader she single-handedly mobilized market women and the elite of Abeokuta to change the taxation laws that affected woman adversely. And in doing this it was at great cost to herself and her family but she believed in the course and she went for it.

Her life is exemplary, and as a woman who was also an educator, a mother, a wife, she had everything going on, so for me there is no better person that we could have said we wanted to tell a biopic about. ‘Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’ is that person.

What are those key things that you highlighted about her in the movie?

The first thing, I am sure a lot of people know that she is Fela’s mother. What I found was that Fela drew a lot of what he did from her. The first is that she was called Frances, she changed her name to Interview with Bolanle Austen-Peters on the production of Funmilayo when she came back from England. Second, when she came back from England, I don’t think she practiced Christianity anymore.

She believed in their ancestors’ spirit that have guided her forefathers. And she was very heavily involved in politics, so she was one of those who actually participated in the independence movement for Nigeria. And she was able to mobilize hundreds of thousands of people. When we talk about riots or movements today, we’re thinking of thousands; she mobilized hundreds of thousands of people in an age where there was no internet.

How did she do it? How did she have that muscle? How did she have that conviction to go against colonial government and traditional rulers? It’s phenomenal.

What were the challenges?

This was the most difficult movie for me to shoot.

Why?

I’ll tell you why, the scale, it was huge, and it was self-funded. Myself and some friends put the funds together. It became bigger and bigger by the day. Some- times we had 400 extras on set; we has to make costumes for these 400 people. We had so many beautiful locations, and a lot of time we had to go on the hills and the rocks in Abeokuta.

It tested your physical strength; and of course, leaving your comfort zone, your home, to go and shoot outside of Lagos. For me, that was the first time I have done that. It was demanding. Also, the sun is something else. But anyhow, we did it, I am delighted to say that the reviews have been amazing. At times when the results are worth it, it is okay to pay that price.

What are your expectations?

My expectation, first and foremost, is that people will enjoy it as a piece of art. I always do art, and it is another art form. We’ve expressed how it is that we have strong women in Nigeria and this is something that we want to showcase to the world, that we have strong women in Africa, women who can challenge the status quo, women who believe in a course and can stick to it. For me, that’s the most important message.