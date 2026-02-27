Funmilayo Adekanye: As Costume Designer, Psychology Strengthens My Creative Depth

Funmilayo Adekanye is one of the leading costume designers in Nollywood today. With background in psychology, she approaches costume design as behavioral storytelling. She has worked on several notable films such as the award-winning ‘Eagle Wings’, ‘Farmer’s Bride’, ‘Ireke: Rise of the Maroons’, ‘Raji and The Beast’, among others. In this Interview with TONY OKUYEME, she talks about her experiences, creative process, challenges and other issues

How do use your background in psychology weaves emotions into films through costume design?

My background in psychology allows me to approach costume design as behavioral storytelling. I examine characters through the lens of motivation, trauma, social conditioning, and aspiration before translating those elements into visual form. Rather than treating wardrobe as decorative, I use it as emotional architecture — shaping silhouettes, textures, and color arcs to externalize internal states. This ensures that costume becomes a psychological extension of character, subtly reinforcing the narrative with every frame.

How do you do you ensure that your designs elevate visual narratives?

I begin with narrative analysis. I map each character’s emotional and social progression and align wardrobe transitions to that evolution. I work closely with the director, cinematographer, and production designer to integrate costume into the overall visual framework; from color palettes to environmental textures. When costume aligns with the film’s tonal language, it elevates the narrative rather than competing with it.

Share your experience working on ‘Eagle Wings’ as costume designer.

Working on Eagle Wings required structural discipline and precision. Designing within a hierarchical and military-inspired framework demanded accuracy in tailoring, insignia placement, and symbolic detailing. Beyond uniform construction, I ensured that individuality remained visible within institutional structure. The experience strengthened my ability to manage scale, maintain consistency, and deliver costumes that balanced realism with cinematic strength.

How did you feel when it made headlines with various awards nominations?

It was affirming to see the work recognized publicly. Costume design often operates subtly, shaping perception beneath dialogue. Recognition signals that the visual storytelling resonated on a broader level. More importantly, it reinforced the global potential of Nigerian cinema when technical departments are executed with intentionality and excellence.

Share your experience on ‘Farmer’s Bride’, in terms of executing the film’s costume vision

On ‘Farmer’s Bride’, I served as Wardrobe Manager, leading the wardrobe department in executing the film’s costume vision with discipline and narrative precision. My responsibilities included overseeing fittings, continuity systems, breakdown processes, and large-scale wardrobe logistics to ensure cultural authenticity and visual cohesion. I also collaborated closely with the Costume Designer during execution to preserve character-driven nuance throughout production. My leadership ensured that the wardrobe department functioned as a structured and narrative-conscious unit, contributing directly to the film’s immersive world-building.

How do you craft costumes that communicate character traits and enhance storytelling?

Costume introduces a character before they speak. It signals social position, confidence, restraint, rebellion, or vulnerability within seconds. I design with behavioral intention. Structured garments may reflect guarded personalities. Progressive color expansion may indicate empowerment. Textural deterioration may mirror emotional conflict. Every detail is anchored in narrative purpose.

Your creative process.

My process begins with script breakdowns and character psychology mapping. I analyze social context, environment, and emotional trajectory. From there, I develop visual frameworks — color progression charts, silhouette transitions, and fabric hierarchies. Research is rigorous, particularly for period projects. Fittings refine embodiment, ensuring costume and performance align seamlessly. Execution is supported by disciplined continuity systems to protect narrative integrity.

How has your background in psychology impacted your career as a Costume Designer?

Psychology strengthens both my creative depth and leadership capacity. On set, it enhances communication and team management under pressure. Creatively, it allows me to interpret wardrobe as identity construction. I examine how individuals use clothing as protection, assertion, or aspiration. This perspective elevates costume design from aesthetic practice to character study.

From your experience, how does costume design enhance storytelling film production?

Costume establishes world-building instantly – period, class, geography, and ideology are communicated visually before exposition. It also tracks character transformation. Audiences subconsciously register wardrobe shifts as narrative signals. When aligned with script and performance, costume deepens immersion and emotional credibility.

In a film like ‘Ireke: Rise of the Maroons’, which is set in a specific historical period, how do you balance rigorous research and authenticity with the need to create visually compelling costumes that serve the narrative and character arcs for a modern audience?”

On ‘Ireke: Rise of the Maroons’, historical research was foundational. Authenticity builds credibility, particularly in culturally significant narratives.

Howe v e r , c i n e m a requires vitality. I g r o u n d e d designs in documented references while enriching tonal depth and texture layering to ensure cinematic impact. The goal was not museum replication, but living history — costumes that felt inhabited and emotionally resonant for contemporary audiences.

Your work spans genres from the psychological tension in ‘Raji and The Beast’ to the aspirational drama in “Eagle Wings.’ How do you use costume to visually express a character’s internal journey?

In psychologically intense narratives such as ‘Raji and The Beast’ I often employ restrained palettes, structural rigidity, or repetition to reflect internal tension. In aspirational action/ dramas like ‘Eagle Wings’, costume progression may involve sharper tailoring, expanded color confidence, and refined textures. Across genres, wardrobe becomes a visual timeline of emotional evolution.

Costume design doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Can you describe a key collaboration with the director or production designer on one of these films where the costumes were integral to defining the film’s entire visual world or tone?

In projects like ‘Ireke: Rise of the Maroons’, early collaboration with the director and production designer established environmental palettes and symbolic tonal frameworks before construction began. This ensured that costume functioned as an integrated visual component rather than an isolated department. The result was cohesive world-building where wardrobe, set, and cinematography reinforced one another.

With these films reaching international audiences, how do you approach designing costumes that feel authentically Nigerian and true to the story’s setting, while also contributing to a contemporary, globally resonant cinematic aesthetic?

Authenticity is non-negotiable. I prioritise indigenous textiles, culturally accurate silhouettes, and contextually grounded craftsmanship. However, presentation is refined through disciplined tailoring and cinematic structuring that aligns with global visual standards. Cultural specificity, when executed with precision, translates universally.

What are the major challenges so far?

Scaling ambitious creative visions within budget and time constraints remains a recurring challenge. Sourcing authentic materials, maintaining continuity across complex shooting schedules, and managing large wardrobe teams require strategic systems. Another challenge is advocating for costume design as a narrative discipline rather than decorative function — a perception that is gradually evolving.

Did you really set out to be a costume designer? How?

I initially entered the film industry with the intention to act. Performance was my original pathway into storytelling. However, immersion in production exposed me to the transformative power of costume — how wardrobe shapes posture, confidence, and emotional presence. What began as exploration evolved into commitment. Costume design ultimately provided a multidimensional platform that merged psychology, storytelling, leadership, and visual construction.

Looking back, how has the journey been so far?

The journey has been rigorous and progressive. Each production expanded the scale of responsibility and sharpened creative discipline. From national recognition to participation in internationally screened projects, the trajectory reflects sustained growth and increasing influence within the industry.

Any regrets? Why?

No regrets — only refinement. Every challenge strengthened resilience and clarified creative identity. Growth has been intentional, cumulative, and grounded in craft.