Funmi Wakama Bows Out With Honors

There is nothing as honorable as leaving the stage while the ovation is still loud. This is why veteran journalist and former General Manager of Nigeria Television Authority, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Funmi Wakama’s recent retirement is still among the hot topics in the news. The elegant achiever started her journalism career as an industrial trainee at the Lagos Television, LTV 8, Lagos, in 1985 and moved to the Nigerian Television Authority, Lagos in 1988.

She was later appointed as the general manager of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Abeokuta in 2018. Just like everything that has a beginning must have an end, Wakama signed off from her career few days ago amid accolades and praises. Wakama has been described as a woman with strong commitment to work and diligent she is said to have exuded exemplary leadership and is leaving an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry and the nation as a whole.

Her steadfast dedication to her profession and her unwavering commitment to upholding the values of integrity and excellence have set a shining example for all. Some of her friends who celebrated the amazon on social media have stated that many begin the civil service journey but only a selected few get to the very top, the grade level 17; through diligence and the grace of God which the astute broadcaster, Funmi Wakama, made the list.

Mrs. Wakama’s impactful years as a journalist earned her an appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Media to former governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, and also as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor. Added to her retirement celebrations which has kept her in the news is also when was recently honored with a chieftaincy title as Yeye Fiwagboye of Owu Kingdom; while her husband was conferred with the title, Fiwagboye of Owu Kingdom.

The conferment of the traditional titles was part of the activities to mark the one-year coronation anniversary of the king. Some of the tributes that followed her chieftaincy title ceremony was from Yeyemeto of Owu Kingdom, Seyi Aderinokun, who commended her for her good works, saying: “Funmi Wakama is a workaholic. We deemed it fit to honour her with this title, because of the good things she has done for this state and her town.”

According to a press release dated Saturday, August 12, and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said that Wakama’s commitment, diligence, and exemplary leadership have left an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry and the nation as a whole. Her steadfast dedication to her profession and her unwavering commitment to upholding the values of integrity and excellence have set a shining example for all, he said. “As Mrs Wakama embarks on this new phase of her journey, the IGP wishes her a retirement filled with happiness, good health, and the fulfilment of all her aspirations.

Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and her impact will be felt far beyond the realm of broadcasting,” the statement said. Wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Bola Obasanjo, also witnessed the event. She noted that Wakama was singled out for the honour because she was a responsible daughter of the soil. She said: “Our Kabiyesi (king) has singled her out to give her a chieftaincy title, because she is a responsible daughter of ours, and we cannot afford to do without her.”

More so, former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba who was present at the chieftaincy title honorary event, noted that he was proud of the celebrant. “She was seconded to Ogun State Government and she did brilliantly well and returned to her profession. I’m very proud of her and I thank her husband because it is not easy to be married to a journalist,” he said.

Wakama may be retired from the civil service but she has shown no signs of tiredness as she embarks on a new venture with her media outfit and foundation. Beaming with smiles, she told reporters, “I am happy and fulfilled. Do you know what it is to start from the beginning and rise to the top, getting to level 17 in the civil service? It is no mean feat.” She is happy to have contributed her own quota and ready to take on other adventures that live presents on her way.