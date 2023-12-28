Funmi Ayinke Mourns Gov Akeredolu

One of the foremost aspirants in the Ondo State gubernatorial race, Engr. (DR) Funmi Ayinke Waheed-Adekojo has penned an emotional tribute for the former governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu who died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Funmi Ayinke described Akeredolu as one of her political mentors, father and leader whom she looked up to due to the several exemplary features he possessed.

She described his death as a monumental loss to Nigeria while extolling the great character of the late governor. She expressed grief at the loss of Akeredolu whom she further praised as a fierce politician who stood firm in the face of adversity and injustice.

She applauded the steps the late governor took when insecurity ravaged the South West zone and commended his efforts to restore security in the zone.

Furthermore, she sympathized with his family and political associates while praying that his soul rest in peace.

‘’With sadness in my heart, I mourn the passing of my governor, leader, and mentor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu who was pronounced dead in the early hours of today Wednesday, 27th Of December, 2023.

“His death is a monumental loss to our dear country Nigeria, a great loss to Ondo state and a painful loss to our dear party, the All Progressive Congress (APC)’’

‘’Akeredolu was a fierce politician who stood firmly in the face of adversity and injustice. He spoke the truth to power at all times and never stood on the side of inhumanity.

“When insecurity became a pandemic in south west zone, Akeredolu was very instrumental in championing the establishment of a joint security force, Amotekun, which has helped reduce insecurity drastically in the zone.’’

‘’Even when Ondo state came under heavy coordinated attacks, Akeredolu cancelled so many political engagements to ensure the safety of his people. Indeed, he was more than a governor, he was our Father.’’

‘’At the national level, Rotimi Akeredolu was an epitome of fairness till the very end. His intervention in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election will always be remembered for good.’’

‘’I sympathize with his immediate family and political associates. His demise came at a time when we needed him more.’’

‘’Rest Well, Aketi. You will be greatly missed.’’