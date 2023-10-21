FUNMI AWELEWA: I Don’t Get Carried Away By Admiration From Male Fans

…Says My Best Asset Is My Confidence

Nollywood actress, Funmi Awelewa, has transitioned into a new phase of her career, with her debut as a director of her personal movie titled ‘A Wish’. Fondly called Morili, Awelewa has continued to dazzle her numerous fans in the Yoruba sector of the movie industry with her unique role interpretations. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Awelewa opened up on her acting career, how her mother’s ailment slowed down her career, her take on bullying among others.

Congratulations on your new movie project and directorial debut. Could you share with us your experience as a first-time director?

It was challenging for me because I also acted the lead role. Having to direct and also act was quite tough but an awesome experience. I wasn’t scared to do it because I know I can do it.

What’s the story behind “A Wish”?

“A Wish” is my true-life experience. It’s a film project I had in mind since 2019 to produce which deals with my childhood experiences and how my mum lost her sight just to inspire others not to abandon their loved ones in quest for fame and fortunes.

What prompted your decision to direct the movie?

I knew right from the day I had the script that I’d be the one to direct it and I did. I know I have the potential and it is the story of my life. It is one story very dear to my heart, hence my resolve to take the risk and direct it myself and I thank God it turned out just the way I wanted it.

I grabbed the opportunity and I did. With the success the movie has recorded and the feedback I’ve been getting, I’m planning to have a formal training as a director by going to a film school very soon.

What are the challenges you went through directing the movie?

I really didn’t have any major challenge because from day one, I knew what I wanted to achieve and it wasn’t difficult for me to get the props, good locations, the lines making sure my actors got it right on set. I believe God is involved.

How did you get into acting?

I got into acting in 2013 through Sola Kosoko and I featured in one of her movies titled “Wosi Kenke” then. I started going to different locations till I produced my first film titled “Morili”.

How has the journey been so far?

It was a great and challenging one but I’m grateful it was all worth it at the end.

How do you derive inspiration for your movies?

Most of my movies are based on life experiences. The comedy ones were generated from how or where I grew up. I used to gather real life experiences, things going on around me, our ways of life and put them into movies.

What’s your take about bullying in the industry?

Bullying is a dangerous thing to do to a person. People really need to stop deliberately harming and humiliating others, specifically those who are smaller, weaker, and younger. Funnily enough, people usually think it’s only in the entertainment industry, but it’s a thing that exists in all facets of life.

Have you ever been bullied before?

No! I’m a sharp breed from Ibadan so I don’t take nonsense.

You have a glowing skin; do you have a beauty routine?

Yes, my beauty routine is from my beauty brand “Glow Envy by Awelewa”. Every lady wants clear, clean, glowing skin and I believe with the right skincare regimen, it’s totally attainable. I exfoliate; do spa and sauna whenever I can get away from locations and businesses.

I also frequently moisturize my skin. At night, washing with a cleanser or gentle soap gets rid of the day’s dirt and makeup. One must learn how to pamper one’s skin.

Which part of your body is your best asset?

Both body and mind are the assets we have but my best asset is my confidence.

How do you handle your male fans?

I treat them equally and make sure I don’t get carried away with the distractions that come with it. Some of my male fans go extra mile to send me gifts, money etc but trust me, I make sure it’s not more than that.

You were out of the scene for a while to take care of your ailing mother. What was it like during those trying times?

It was so challenging that I ended up being depressed for months. It’s sad seeing one’s love in so much pain and trust me, I can’t even explain what I went through. I lost so many deals, friends and this caused me a setback because I couldn’t concentrate on my life. But thank God I’m back and better now!

Did you get support from your colleagues during this period?

Best thing I ever did was not telling people what was going on in my life. I didn’t open up to my colleagues till I got myself together. I’m the type that enjoys her privacy. Only a few people reached out and I appreciated it even when they wanted to support me with funds; I turned down financial support from 2 top names in the industry.

What lessons did you learn from this experience?

I learnt never to allow the pain of the past to destroy me; I’ve been through a lot before my mum’s illness. I cried alone because I couldn’t speak to people so it affected my mental health that I had to go on a long break to heal. All I can say is that I gained strength out of pain. I’m now fearless and better

You recently built a house for your mum and siblings, what informed that decision?

I already had plans to do so for my family from when I was young. It was Genevieve Nnaji’s story that inspired me again when I read about how she took her family to a better place about 11 years ago or more. So, I prayed to God to give me strength and grace to do the same. I started the project in 2020 and I’m glad my mother is alive to witness the success.

You are also into the skincare production and retail business. How is the business doing?

The business is doing great, I have clients that patronise me at home and abroad and I’m happy the business is steadily growing every day.

How do you react to negative vibes, either from the media, public or fellow actors?

I ignore them because I see negative vibes as distractions and I don’t welcome that. I only focus more on my growth and my only inspiration is to become the better version of me.

Many actors and actresses are stepping up their games and producing cinema movies. Are you having any plans to toe this line?

Yes, I have plans to produce my first cinema project soon.

What has changed in you in the last few years?

If I can list a few of the things that have changed in me; my mindset changed, my taste has changed and my priorities have changed too. I’m glad I’m evolving into a better person.

Certainly, you have added so many friends since you delved into the industry. How would you describe your relationship with them?

I don’t have a personal relationship with them; I treat everyone equally and make sure I don’t disrespect my senior colleagues. I respect my mates in the industry and give honor to those that deserve it.

You had an NGO sometimes back. How many people have benefitted from the foundation?

I’ve done more since I started the NGO but I think it’s time I started showing it on my platform. I’m the type that keeps things like that off the media but I was told to start airing it to inspire some other people who may want to do so, that is, helping humanity. We just have to learn to give back to society in our own little ways.

Where do you see Morili in the next few years?

I see Morili in greatness! I see myself as financially stable. I want to be more skilled, as well as looking forward to improving myself day-to-day in my work life and career.