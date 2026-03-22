Funke Ashekun and her husband collapsed in a Baltimore County Circuit Court in Maryland moments after the jury ruled in favour of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) USA, ordering her to pay $250,000 in compensatory damages and $50,000 in punitive damages for defamation and false light claims.

“The Court recognized the prolonged, intense, and malicious campaign conducted by Olufunke Ashekun against Dr. DK Olukoya and the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries,” according to the court judgment.

Ashekun’s campaign was deemed to have negatively affected MFM’s professional integrity and reputation. The jury decision came after Ashekun’s evidence and witnesses were deemed weak and inadmissible.

Dramatically, Ashekun collapsed in court a day before the ruling, reportedly overwhelmed by the evidence against her. Her husband also collapsed the next day while submitting a medical report on her behalf.

“This is an overwhelming victory and a complete vindication of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and their reputation, as well as that of Dr. DK Olukoya, the General Overseer,” the statement said.