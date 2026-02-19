Funke Arowojobe Assumes Office As NSIB Director, Public Affairs

Mrs. Funke Arowojobe has assumed office as Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), as part of the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional coordination and strategic communication within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

According to a statement from the NSIB Office on Thursday, Arowojobe’s appointment follows the recent redeployment of senior directors across key aviation agencies by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, a move widely viewed as a deliberate strategy to enhance governance alignment, operational efficiency, and cross-agency collaboration.

Part of the statement reads: “Mrs. Arowojobe brings to NSIB a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in communications, insurance, stakeholder engagement, and corporate governance. Prior to her redeployment, she served as Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), where she played a pivotal role in repositioning the agency’s public interface and strengthening consumer-focused communication.

“During her tenure at NiMet, she championed structured stakeholder engagement platforms that bridged the gap between technical meteorological services and end-users, including aviation operators, agribusiness stakeholders, disaster management agencies, and the media. Her leadership was credited with enhancing the agency’s visibility, improving public understanding of weather advisories, and reinforcing trust in early warning systems critical to aviation safety and climate resilience.

“A seasoned professional with deep roots in risk management and insurance, Mrs. Arowojobe’s transition into public sector communications has been characterized by strategic messaging, crisis communication expertise, and a commitment to transparency. Industry observers note that her background uniquely positions her to strengthen NSIB’s public affairs architecture, particularly in communicating sensitive accident investigation processes with clarity, empathy, and factual precision.

“At NSIB, she is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the Bureau’s public affairs strategies, enhance public understanding of transportation safety issues, and lead a renewed drive toward improved consumer engagement mechanisms. The Public Affairs and Family Assistance Directorate plays a crucial role in ensuring that investigation updates are communicated responsibly while safeguarding the integrity of technical findings and the interests of affected stakeholders.

“Her assumption of office comes at a time when transparency and communication are increasingly central to sustaining public confidence in aviation safety oversight. Analysts suggest that her cross-agency experience will support stronger synergy between accident investigation, regulatory oversight, meteorological services, and air navigation management within Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem.

“Colleagues describe Mrs. Arowojobe as a disciplined professional and consensus builder, known for her ability to translate complex technical information into accessible public messaging. Her leadership style is widely regarded as collaborative, structured, and results-driven.

“As she settles into her new role, stakeholders across the aviation and transport sectors are expected to engage closely with the Bureau under her communications leadership, particularly as Nigeria continues to align its safety investigation practices with global best standards.

“With her appointment, NSIB signals its commitment to strengthening public trust, institutional credibility, and Family Assistance within Nigeria’s aviation safety framework.”