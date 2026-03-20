Funke Akindele’s Record-Breaking Movie, Behind The Scenes Hit Netflix

Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind the Scenes’ is heading to Netflix Naija. FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, made the announcement on X on March 17th, confirming that the movie will be available for streaming from April 3rd, 2026, giving everyone who missed it in cinemas a chance to finally catch it.

The film follows Aderonke “Ronky-Fella” Faniran, a successful real estate mogul and mother of two who is beloved for her generosity. But as family, friends, and associates place increasing demands on her time, money, and emotional energy, Aderonke finds herself giving until there is nothing left.

At its core, ‘Behind the Scenes’ is a story about personal boundaries, emotional labour, and the particular cost of success for women in leadership, themes that clearly sat well with Nigerian audiences in a significant way.

‘Behind the Scenes’ was released nationwide on December 12th, 2025, opening to strong attendance across major cinema chains in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. It recorded one of the highest opening weekends of the year and carried that momentum through the Christmas and Boxing Day period, when cinema attendance is typically high.

The film became the fastest Nollywood movie to hit the N500 million mark, and then went further to cross the N1 billion mark at the West African box office within just 19 days of release, thereby making it the fastest Nollywood film to ever reach that milestone.

The movie over grossed N2 billion during its cinema run, thus making it the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time. The film was produced by Akindele alongside Wendy Uwadiae Imasuen.

Akindele co-directed with Tunde Olaoye and also served as the film’s primary writer, supported by a team of screenwriters and creative consultants. The Netflix Naija landing continues what has been a remarkable run for Akindele, who has established herself as the dominant force in Nigerian cinema.