Prolific Nollywood actress, Box Office Queen and record breaker, Funke Akindele has shattered records once again as her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa surpasses 1 billion, becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

New Telegraph reports that Funke’s Everybody Loves Jenifa achieved a remarkable feat, irrespective of other blockbuster movies like Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee, Thbline, amongst others

The latest achievement was announced on Instagram by FilmOne, the movie’s distributor in a post which has since drawn accolades to Funke Akindele.

The statement reads: “Everybody Loves Jenifa has officially hit a historic 1.466 Billion Naira and counting at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of all time!

“A massive THANK YOU to our incredible audiences in Nigeria and Ghana for making this dream a reality! Your support is everything. On to even greater heights! Still showing in cinemas near you—experience the magic on the big screen,”

The film crossed the ₦1 billion mark in less than two weeks, solidifying Akindele’s reputation as a trailblazer in Nollywood.

This achievement follows her record-breaking success last year with A Tribe Called Judah, which was the first Nollywood movie to surpass the ₦1 billion milestone. Akindele’s continued dominance at the Nigerian box office underscores her status as the queen of the big screen.

Fans and industry colleagues have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the actress-turned-filmmaker for her remarkable feat.

