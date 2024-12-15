Funke Akindele’s Movie, Everyone Loves Jenifa Shatters Records Ahead Of UK Premiere

Share

Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Funke Akindele has set a groundbreaking record with her new movie, “Everybody Loves Jenifa’ which hit the cinema on Friday, December 13.

The blockbuster movie has achieved a historic milestone by selling out two screens ahead of its December 20th United Kingdom (UK) Premiere.

This milestone has made the prolific actress and movie director’s film to accomplish such a feat in the United Kingdom.

Announcing the achievement on Instagram, Funke Akindele expressed her excitement, describing the moment as “History in the making.”

The movie, produced under the Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), has garnered immense anticipation globally, particularly among her dedicated fanbase, “Jenifans.”

The sell-out success shows the growing international appeal of Nollywood and highlights Funke Akindele’s significant influence in the entertainment industry.

Known for her comedic brilliance and storytelling in the Jenifa franchise, Akindele continues to raise the bar for Nigerian cinema on the global stage.

Fans and industry colleagues have celebrated this remarkable milestone, praising Akindele’s consistency and groundbreaking achievements in Nollywood.

Everybody Loves Jenifa is now poised to make waves internationally, with the UK premiere marking a historic step for African films in global cinema.

The record-setting premiere reflects a major breakthrough for Nigerian filmmakers striving to expand their reach beyond African shores, further cementing Nollywood’s position as a powerhouse in the global film industry.

