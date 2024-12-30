Share

Funke Akindele, the iconic Nigerian actress, director, and producer, has once again proven her unmatched prowess in the Nollywood industry.

Her latest movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, has achieved an impressive ₦1,034,091,220 in just 19 days, making it one of the fastest films to reach the ₦1 billion milestone in Nigerian box office history.

This achievement marks Funke Akindele’s second ₦1 billion grossing movie within just 12 months.

This has solidified her position as the highest-grossing producer and director in Nollywood history.

In addition to this remarkable success, Funke Akindele holds the record for the top four highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time, further showcasing her dominance in the Nigerian film industry.

READ ALSO:

Her ability to captivate audiences with compelling stories and relatable characters has propelled her to this monumental achievement.

Everybody Loves Jenifa continues to dominate the box office, with fans and critics alike praising the film’s humour, storyline, and stellar performances.

Akindele’s impact on Nollywood is undeniable, as she continues to break records and set new benchmarks for success.

This achievement not only highlights Funke Akindele’s consistent excellence in filmmaking but also emphasizes the growing influence of Nollywood on the global film industry.

As the highest-grossing director and producer, she has set a new standard for success and continues to inspire both aspiring filmmakers and audiences around the world.

Funke Akindele’s legacy in Nollywood is set to continue as she continues to produce, direct, and star in films that resonate with Nigerian and global audiences alike.

Her unmatched ability to produce box office hits is a testament to her dedication to the craft and her profound impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: