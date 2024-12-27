Share

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has continued to make waves with her latest movie release, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’, as she shatters the movie box with over $190,000 within eight days of its premiere.

Funke Akindele’s achievement follows her previous milestone after her movie emerged as Nollywood’s highest-grossing film.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday to celebrate the latest milestone of her groundbreaking movie, Funke Akindele expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans, the cast, and colleagues for their unwavering support.

READ ALSO:

She expressed gratitude and affectionately described them as the ‘True superstars.

She wrote;“$194,560 and counting in just 8 days, Who else but God? Huge thanks to my tireless cast, fabulous colleagues, and unstoppable Jenifans, YOU are the true superstars“.

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: