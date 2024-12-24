Funke Akindele’s ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ Breaks Records With N511m In 12 Days

Share

Nollywood actress and box office star Funke Akindele has thanked her fans and supporters after her new movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ)’, reached an incredible milestone.

The comedy has become the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of 2024, making N511 million in just 12 days. This achievement is the fastest Nollywood film that has ever reached the N500 million mark.

The movie premiered on December 13, 2024, and has broken records across Nigeria. FilmOne Entertainment, the movie’s distributor, announced the news on Instagram today, saying, “Everybody Loves Jenifa smashes records with N511m at the box office, becoming 2024’s highest-grossing Nollywood title and the fastest to hit N500m in just 12 days.”

Celebrating the success, Funke Akindele wrote: "Thank you, Lord!! Thank you everyone!!! I couldn't have done this without your love and support!!!!

