Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ Reaches N1.7bn In Cinemas

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has once again rewritten the record books with her latest cinema release, “Behind The Scenes”, which has emerged as the highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2025 so far.

New Telegraph reports that the movie has raked in approximately ₦1.77 billion at the box office in less than four weeks, underscoring Akindele’s enduring appeal and commercial strength in the film industry.

The remarkable performance of “Behind the Scenes” began almost immediately after its release.

Earlier reports from the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, revealed that the production shattered five opening-weekend records.

Among these feats was setting a new benchmark for the highest single-day earnings on Boxing Day, when the film pulled in ₦129.5 million, an achievement that signalled its strong reception among cinema audiences nationwide.

Reacting to the latest milestone, FilmOne Entertainment celebrated the film’s continued success, attributing the achievement to the overwhelming support of moviegoers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the distributor expressed gratitude to fans, noting that the film not only crossed the ₦1.7 billion mark but also topped the weekend box office chart, further cementing its dominance in cinemas.

The success of “Behind The Scenes” adds to Funke Akindele’s growing list of box office triumphs.

With this release, she now boasts three films that have each surpassed the ₦1 billion mark in cinema earnings.

Her previous projects, “A Tribe Called Judah” and “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, both enjoyed historic runs, with the latter setting records as the biggest opening weekend in Nollywood and eventually becoming the highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

Akindele’s consistent ability to draw large audiences and deliver commercially successful films has reinforced her status as one of Nollywood’s most influential figures.

Industry observers say the sustained performance of “Behind The Scenes” highlights not only her star power but also the growing confidence of audiences in locally produced films, pointing to a positive outlook for the Nigerian cinema landscape.