Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele has recorded another major box office success as her movie “Behind The Scenes” has so far generated ₦2.407 billion in cinema revenue across Nigeria.

The impressive earnings have positioned the film as the biggest box office release of the year and as the highest-earning movie during its opening weekend.

The achievement further strengthens Akindele’s reputation as one of the most commercially successful figures in the Nigerian film industry.

FilmOne Entertainment, the official distributor of the movie, attributed the record-breaking performance to overwhelming audience support. The company noted that the milestone was driven by strong fan turnout and sustained interest from moviegoers nationwide.

In celebrating the feat, FilmOne described Akindele as the “Queen of the Box Office,” highlighting the consistency of her success and expressing gratitude to viewers for their continued loyalty.

The distributor emphasised that the film’s remarkable run would not have been possible without the enthusiasm and support of fans.

The latest accomplishment adds to Funke Akindele’s growing list of box office records, reinforcing her dominance at the Nigerian cinemas and underscoring the strong appeal of locally produced films when backed by compelling storytelling and audience engagement.