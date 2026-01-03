The non-appearance of prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele at the wedding of fellow actor Tobi Makinde has sparked widespread discussion among movie observers and fans, given the pair’s long history of working closely together.

Makinde recently got married in a low-key yet celebrity-filled ceremony that drew several industry figures.

Akindele, however, was not in attendance, a detail that quickly drew attention because of the well-documented mentor-mentee relationship both actors have spoken about over the years.

Makinde has often referred to Akindele as a guiding figure in his career, acknowledging her role in helping him gain early opportunities in Nollywood.

Their professional connection dates back to the hit series Jenifa’s Diary, where Makinde portrayed Timothy, a performance that significantly raised his profile and endeared him to viewers.

Over time, Makinde has publicly expressed appreciation for Akindele’s support and influence. In an April 2024 message, he credited her guidance and training as instrumental to his growth in the industry, describing her impact as pivotal to who he has become professionally.

Their collaboration extended beyond television, with Makinde appearing in Akindele-led projects such as Omo Ghetto: The Saga and other productions, reinforcing the perception of a strong working bond between them.

More recently, however, fans have noticed subtle changes. Makinde did not attend the premiere of Akindele’s recent film, Behind the Scenes, nor was he part of its cast—an unexpected development for those accustomed to seeing them work together regularly.

Neither party has commented on the situation, but the sequence of absences has prompted speculation. In Nollywood, where public events often reflect professional alliances, such developments rarely go unnoticed.

For many admirers, Akindele’s absence at Makinde’s wedding carried particular weight. Weddings are often seen as moments of visible support within the industry, especially between mentors and those they have helped nurture. The lack of a public congratulatory message further added to the intrigue.

As Makinde steps into married life, conversations continue about the apparent shift in his relationship with Akindele. Whether it signals a natural evolution, personal circumstances, or undisclosed reasons remains known only to those directly involved.