Award-winning filmmaker and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has called on movie lovers to protect her latest project, “Behind The Scenes”, by refraining from recording or sharing clips from cinema screenings.

The Nollywood star stressed that any form of piracy, whether full scenes or brief snippets, could negatively affect the film’s performance and undermine the effort invested by everyone involved in the production.

The celebrated actress encouraged fans to help spread the message and support the movie the right way.

Behind The Scenes, which premiered in cinemas on Friday, December 12, delves into the emotional toll and hidden struggles that often accompany fame and success.

Akindele revealed that the story was inspired by what she described as a divine message.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, featuring Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Scarlet Gomez and Ini Dima-Okojie.

In a message shared with her followers, Akindele urged cinema-goers to enjoy the film responsibly. While welcoming photos at promotional backdrops and honest reviews, she made it clear that recording inside the cinema or posting clips online is unacceptable.

She appealed to fans to respect the creative process and support the movie by discouraging piracy, adding that their cooperation would go a long way in celebrating and sustaining quality filmmaking.