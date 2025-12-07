Nollywood star and filmmaker Funke Akindele has issued a heartfelt appeal to her fans in the United Kingdom (UK), urging them to stop circulating clips of her newly released film Behind the Scenes on social media.

The highly anticipated movie premiered on December 4 at the Odeon Cinemas in Greenwich, UK, attracting a large turnout and generating impressive early buzz.

However, the excitement has been accompanied by growing concern from the actress, who fears that the online spread of unauthorised footage may affect the film’s performance when it officially debuts in Nigerian cinemas on December 12.

In a video message shared with her followers, Akindele stressed the need for fans to respect the work of the cast and crew by refraining from posting recorded scenes online.

READ ALSO:

She noted that piracy harms the film industry and undermines the efforts invested in producing quality content.

“UK fans who have watched Behind the Scenes, please stop posting clips online. It doesn’t help the film or promote the work,” she said, appealing for support ahead of the Nigerian release.

The actress’s message has received strong backing from fans and industry colleagues, many of whom have echoed her call for responsible viewing and urged others to wait for the nationwide premiere.

Supporters emphasised that protecting creative work is essential for sustaining the growth of Nollywood and ensuring that filmmakers can continue delivering high-quality projects.

As anticipation builds ahead of its December 12 launch in Nigeria, Akindele remains hopeful that audiences will rally behind the film the right way—by purchasing cinema tickets and discouraging all forms of piracy.