Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham Counters Rumored Rivalry

Multiple award-winning Nollywood actresses and filmmakers, Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, have both countered rumours about an alleged rivalry between them.

New Telegraph recalls that rumours had long suggested the actresses were at odds, citing competition over dominance in the movie industry as the source of their supposed rivalry.

They, however, both dismissed the claims after being spotted together at the movie premiere of Wunmi Toriola and a skit maker, Kiekie.

The circulating clip shows Akindele and Toyin Abraham engrossed in a private chat while enjoying the lively atmosphere.

In the footage, Akindele is seen dancing before pausing to speak with Abraham.

The moment sparked a playful banter from Kiekie, who teased the duo and joined Akindele on the dance floor.

This friendly public display comes not long after Abraham penned a heartfelt note to Akindele, where she admitted that fan-driven tension once escalated into a heated exchange but clarified that there had never been real animosity between them.