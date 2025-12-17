Nigerian filmmaker and Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has celebrated the overwhelming response to her film, ‘Behind The Scenes’, which has broken box office records in Nigeria and the (United Kingdom) UK.

The film raked in over N200 million in Nigerian cinemas and £42,000 in the UK and Ireland during its opening weekend.

Akindele expressed her excitement and gratitude on social media, highlighting the film’s achievement as the biggest opening in 2025. She thanked fans in Nigeria for their support, calling it a huge success.

She also thanked her UK and Ireland fans, stating that they made it the biggest Nollywood opening weekend ever.

“We’re showing up and not giving up! Big ups, Naija! Huge thank you for coming out to support BEHIND THE SCENES at the cinemas! We broke another record, the biggest opening in 2025!

“A massive shoutout to our UK and Ireland fans, you guys made it the biggest Nollywood opening weekend EVER! #BehindTheScenes is still showing in cinemas nationwide and select Odeon Cinemas in the UK & Ireland. It’s a MUST WATCH for family and friends,” she wrote.

The movie, which was released on December 12, has made rounds with positive reviews from fans.