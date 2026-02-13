New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
Funke Akindele Supports Late Allwell Ademola’s Final Film As Trailer Drops

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Rotimi Salami has unveiled the trailer for Kilanko: The Invisible Child, the final movie directed by the late Allwell Ademola. The trailer features a poignant performance by the late Allwell Ademola, who directed the project before her passing.

The cast also includes wellknown actors such as Saidi Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Foluke Daramola, Biola Adebayo, and Saka Oyetoro.

In a touching show of support, Nigeria’s box office star Funke Akindele reshared the trailer on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, receiving thousands of likes and reactions from her fans. Earlier, Rotimi Salami urged both fans and industry colleagues to support the film ahead of its March 6 release.



He highlighted that while he produced the movie, it was Allwell Ademola’s vision as director that aimed to celebrate the strength and resilience of African women.

