Funke Akindele Reportedly Finds Love With Music Signee

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has been reportedly involve in a romantic relationship with a Nigerian music signee, MO Eazy.

New Telegraph reports that Funke Akindele and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz, have been seperated since 2022, after they publicly announced the end to their six-year marriage.

However, in a new development, Controversial Instagram blogger, Gistlover alleged that the Funke Akindele and MO Eazy has been in a romantic relationship for quite a while.

According to the blog, their families have raised concerns about their age difference, but Funke Akindele appears unbothered.

Furthermore, Gistlover alleged that Mo Eazy accompanies Funke Akindele on all her travels and their romance might culminate in marriage.

The post reads; “Hello Tueh Tueh , we find love in strange places they say, Actress Funke Akindeke finds love with one of her music Artist named Moeazy,

“Their relationship has been going on for a while now and family are beginning to raise eyebrows because them talk say Funke senior thier pikin but Jenifa say na only Moeazy dey do am well, they literally travel everywhere, each travel uncle must follow his baby girl Funke Akindele.

“There is another guy who comes around but that one is said to be a jigolo and upgraded JJC skilz so Funke no too like that one, na this one dey carry her raxh there.

“According to information reaching our vawulence headquarters, Funke is in charge of this particular love which makes it easy for her to make decision, close sources say them fit end am for alter OOO.

