Funke Akindele Replies Troll Who Advised Her To Remarry

Prolific Nollywood actress, Movie Director and Filmmaker, Funke Akindele has responded to a troll who advised her to remarry following her separation from her ex-husband, JJC Skillz.

The movie star who recently launched her new film, “A Tribe Called Judah,’ has been constantly promoting the project on her social media platforms.

However, a troll has taken to the comment section of Funke’s post on X, urging her to get married because she is getting old.

READ ALSO:

The troll wrote, “This year, try to remarry because you’re getting old.”

In response, the actress said, “OK, wedding planner.”

New Telegraph recalls that Funke Akindele was first married to Adeola Kehinde Oloyede, in 2012, but the couple got divorced in July 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

She was later married to Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz in 2016, and they both welcomed twins in 2018.

However, JJC Skillz confirmed his divorce from the movie star in June 2022.