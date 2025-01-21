New Telegraph

January 21, 2025
Funke Akindele Replies Fan Asking Her To Have More Kids

Funke Akindele, the iconic Nigerian actress, Director and movie producer, has given a hilarious reply to a fan asking her to give her twins a sibling.

The award-winning filmmaker who shared a message she received from the fan via her Snapchat page said she had registered the fan’s name and would find her address so she could babysit the new baby.

The fan with the username ‘Remmy’ urged Funke to give her twin boys a baby sister or brother.

The post read, “The twins need a new baby sister/brother.”

In response she wrote, “Don’t worry, I have registered your name; I will find your address. It’s you who will carry the baby and be babysitting her.”

