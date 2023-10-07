Funke Akindele Recounts How She Lost Movie Roles Because Of My Physique

Prolific Nollywood actress, producer and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has recounted how she was denied playing major roles during her days as a struggling thespian because people tagged her as “not fine.”

Speaking during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa on the latest episode of the TokeMoments podcast, the movie star said she lost major roles even in Yoruba indigenous movies because of her physique.

She also recalled how her colleague Iyabo Ojo had reached out to help her several times during her altercations with filmmakers who turned her down because of her looks.

The popular movie producer added that while struggling in the movie industry, producers were giving her just minor roles which made her cry.

She said, “I remember people telling me, ‘You are not fine. You don’t have an ass. You don’t have boobs. You will not be in this film.”

“And, I remember crying. A lot of times I would cry, break down, get into the bathroom, and cry.”