Funke Akindele Recounts Borrowing Clothes To Look Classy In Movies

Prolific Nollywood actress and producer, Funke Akindele has recounted how she used to borrow clothes to look classy in movies.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, Funke Akindele, made this disclosure in a shared video while recounting her humble beginnings.

The Box Office Queen disclosed that she used to borrow clothes from her colleague, Sikiratu Sindodo, to look classy on movie sets.

She also expressed gratitude to her colleague, Iyabo Ojo for helping her gain feet in the movie industry and also gaining recognition.

It would recalled that Funke Akindele made headlines after she appeared as number one on the Nigeria Box Office ranking for 2024 as the highest-grossing lead actress with her movie “Everyone Loves Jenifa” worth N1,125 billion.

