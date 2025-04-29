Funke Akindele Recounts Being Mocked For Not Having A Husband

Funke disclosed that the video got her so depressed that she had to see a therapist to recover.

Akindele said, “There was a video on social media that some women mocked me for not having a husband.

“My God. I see all the insults on social media. I see all the posts that show how I left one husband for another one.

“I cried, cried, and cried. I just told myself, you need to speak to someone about this. You can’t continue like this.

I told myself that I needed to speak, I reached out, and I started speaking. After then, I felt better. Things I couldn’t tell people out there. I spoke to my therapist and I was better.

“So, I want to advise you out there. It’s very important for you to speak up. You need it. You can’t take everything. I’m a very strong person now. I have that strength to face any challenges in life.

“After the whole blackmailing, I got tougher. I started putting the story about my life into writing, even though I almost lost it mentally, but I used the mockery to produce a film.”