Funke Akindele Recounts Being Mocked For Not Having A Husband

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has recounted how she underwent therapy after she was mocked by trolls for not having a husband.
The movie star shared her experiences with online trolls with media personality Chude Live Conversation Show on Sunday, alongside other artists.
According to her, she saw a video circulating online where a group of ladies mocked her for being single without any man in her life.
Funke disclosed that the video got her so depressed that she had to see a therapist to recover.
Akindele said, “There was a video on social media that some women mocked me for not having a husband.
“My God. I see all the insults on social media. I see all the posts that show how I left one husband for another one.
“I cried, cried, and cried. I just told myself, you need to speak to someone about this. You can’t continue like this.
I told myself that I needed to speak, I reached out, and I started speaking. After then, I felt better. Things I couldn’t tell people out there. I spoke to my therapist and I was better.
“So, I want to advise you out there. It’s very important for you to speak up. You need it. You can’t take everything. I’m a very strong person now. I have that strength to face any challenges in life.
“After the whole blackmailing, I got tougher. I started putting the story about my life into writing, even though I almost lost it mentally, but I used the mockery to produce a film.”