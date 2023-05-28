New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Funke Akindele Reacts…

Funke Akindele Reacts To Toyo Baby’s Apology

Prolific Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the lengthy heartfelt apology from her junior colleague, Juliana Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby following their 6 years fallout.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Toyo Baby as she fondly called in the comedy series titled ‘Janifa Diary’ took to her official Instagram page to tendered a public apology to Funke Akindele after she had apologized to her privately.

Narrating what caused their separation despite how they made epic memories in ‘Jenifa’s Diary show, the 27-year-old actress stated that the overwhelming influence of fame and having the wrong manager fueled her attitude towards the actress which caused their fallout.

In response to her apology, Funke Akindele acknowledged her, while emphasizing how much she has missed Juliana Olayode.

She wrote, “My Juliana.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I miss you. I will bite you. omo mi. I love you. See you soon,”.

Tags:

Read Previous

I’ll Rather Go To Hell Than Being Stuck With Christians In Heaven – YBNL Princess (Video)
Read Next

Tinubu’s Presidency Will Exceed Expectations Of Nigerians – Osunbor

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023