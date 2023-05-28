Funke Akindele Reacts To Toyo Baby’s Apology

Prolific Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has reacted to the lengthy heartfelt apology from her junior colleague, Juliana Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby following their 6 years fallout.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Toyo Baby as she fondly called in the comedy series titled ‘Janifa Diary’ took to her official Instagram page to tendered a public apology to Funke Akindele after she had apologized to her privately.

Narrating what caused their separation despite how they made epic memories in ‘Jenifa’s Diary show, the 27-year-old actress stated that the overwhelming influence of fame and having the wrong manager fueled her attitude towards the actress which caused their fallout.

In response to her apology, Funke Akindele acknowledged her, while emphasizing how much she has missed Juliana Olayode.

She wrote, “My Juliana.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I miss you. I will bite you. omo mi. I love you. See you soon,”.