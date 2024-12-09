Share

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has once again made waves at the premiere of her movie, “Everybody Loves Jennifer”, which has dominated her social media presence.

New Telegraph reports that Funke Akindele premiered her much-awaited Nollywood blockbuster,”Everybody Loves Jenifa”, on Sunday evening, with casts, crew, friends and colleagues in attendance at Filmhouse Lekki IMAX, Lagos.

Prior to her movie premiere, the Box Office Queen released a festive Christmas song titled “Everybody Loves Christmas” with Nigerian singers, including her cast and crews to promote her movie.

The movie’s star-studded cast features a dynamic ensemble of talent, including Nancy Isime, Patience Ozokwor, Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, Chimezie Imo, Omowumi Dada, Ngozi Nwosu, Lateef Adedimeji, Patience Ozokwor, and multi-talented Falz the Bad Guy among others.

The event also draws prominent figures and dignitaries including BBNaija alumni Angel Smith, Kassia, Shaun, Beauty Takura, and Liquorose among others.

The premiere was a resounding success, marked by the crew’s glamorous entrance and dazzling outfits that stole the spotlight.

The red carpet moment captured an exciting moment as Akindele, the lead actress and producer of the movie, posed for photos as well as other cast and crew who openly expressed their excitement over the new release.

With a glamorous and sophisticated fashion theme, guests dressed to impress, with many opting for high-end designer outfits and accessories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “Everybody Loves Jenifa” is the latest instalment in the popular Jenifa franchise, created by Akindele.

This new series is a continuation of the “Jenifa’s Diary” television comedy series, which began in 2008 and is set to be released into cinemas Dec. 13, tells the tale of a naive and funny character,” Jenifa”.

The franchise has also spawned spin-offs like “Aiyetoro Town” and “Jenifa on Lockdown”

Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Bisade Ologunde, popularly known as “Lagbaja”, made a stunning appearance at the movie premiere after the party, where he performed his old songs to the excitement of the audience. (NAN)

The video clip also captured the moment Funke Akindele and Falz danced together excitedly as Lagbaja gave them an electrifying performance. In a closing remark, she gave a big shout-out to the cast and crews of the movie”Everybody Loves Jenifa”

