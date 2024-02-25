Funke Akindele Pens Appreciation As Her Movie Hits Over N1.4bn Box Office

Nollywood filmmaker and actress, Funke Akindele has taken to her social media page to express gratitude to Nigeria and West Africa for making her movie, “A Tribe Called Judah” a success.

New Telegraph reports that Funke Akindele became the first Nollywood film to make one billion naira in a short period of time, shattering all prior records for the Nigerian film industry.

In the UK, her film broke box office records as well, grossing an astounding £80,000 in just four weeks of streaming.

Following her film’s N1.4 billion box office success, Funke Akindele took to her Instagram page to show appreciation and express gratitude to Nigeria and West Africa for their roles in the movie’s historic voyage.

READ ALSO:

She wrote; “We are grateful for the record-breaking journey of #ATribeCalledJudah – Nigeria and West Africa’s #1 movie!

“Thanks for making it the biggest film for Funke Akindele, the top Nollywood movie, and the ultimate cinematic triumph of 2023/2024.

“This movie is distributed by @filmoneng #ATribeCalledJudah#NollywoodSuccess”

See reactions below:

olayodejuliana said: “The woman king!!!!!!!!!!!!! screaming congratulations………… This is the beginning of greater things mama❤️❤️❤️”

folagade_banks wrote: “Queen A Round of Applause for the Queen❤”

Chidi Mokeme reacted: “No Contest ”

deyemitheactor penned: “My darling Sis Funke… congratulations! Abeg you fit borrow #AllsFairInLove just the (point)? Tenx a billion! ♥️♥️”

See Post Below: