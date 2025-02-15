Funke Akindele Opens Up On Love, Nollywood, Success

Share

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has shared insights into her passionate approach to love, unwavering belief in Nollywood’s storytelling, and the secrets behind her outstanding success in the film industry.

Akindele, the 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos State on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) revealed her deep commitment to love, describing herself as an “Extremist” when it comes to relationships.

“I am a lover girl, and I love seriously. I go the extra mile.

“I can wake up tomorrow and buy my spouse a car. The green light for me is someone who pampers me and checks on me genuinely.

“I love a real and positive guy. I also love intelligent men,” she stated.

Reflecting on her personal journey, the Everybody Loves Jenifa star admitted there was a time when she almost gave up on love.

Offering words of encouragement to those struggling with heartbreak, she advised, “Don’t give up on anything in life but look at the brighter side of things.

“If you have given up on love, just take a chill pill and don’t force it. Don’t look for it; it will find you.”

Akindele also pushed back against claims that Nollywood is losing its storytelling depth, firmly defending the industry.

“I will never agree to that. We are creatives, and we tell our stories from different angles.

“What is in my head is not in your head. There is no bad story; it is about how you execute it.

“That is my economic power—the fact that I can tell my story how I want it. I am not tired of Nollywood stories; just tell your stories well,” she asserted.

On the key to her remarkable success in Nollywood, Akindele emphasized consistency, understanding the audience, and hard work.

“It is just consistency and the fact that you need to study your audience and tell relatable stories.

“For you to be outstandingly successful, you need to put in the hard work and not just the smart work,” she explained.

Akindele remains a dominant force in Nollywood, continuously shaping the industry with her unique storytelling, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to excellence.

