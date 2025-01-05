Funke Akindele Offers Prayer For Eniola Badmus Amid Call For Kids

Share

Prolific Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele has once again proven the depth of her friendship with fellow actress and close pal, Eniola Badmus, as she took to Instagram to shower heartfelt prayers on her.

This touching gesture followed Eniola Badmus’ emotional post where she expressed her longing for motherhood and her desire to be blessed with children.

In her Instagram post, Funke Akindele shared a radiant video of herself and Eniola Badmus, captioned with warm words of hope and encouragement.

She assured Eniola that God’s plans for her life will come to fruition and that her prayers for children will be answered.

“My darling Eniola Badmus, #LeftyOmoghetto has a message for you.

“God’s got you. I love you! All your prayers are answered in Jesus’ name. Love you, baby girl.”

This heartfelt post resonated deeply with Eniola Badmus, who took to the comment section to pour out her gratitude.

She expressed how Funke’s faith in her and the uplifting words brought her immense joy and hope.

In her response, Eniola wrote:“Thank you from the depths of my heart for your kind words and encouragement about my future.

“Hearing you say that I will be fruitful with children filled me with so much hope and joy.

“Your faith in me and your uplifting message mean more than I can express.

“Thank you for being such a wonderful friend and for always speaking life and positivity.”

The exchange between the two Nollywood stars has since gone viral, with fans and celebrities alike commending Funke for her unwavering support and love for her friend.

Many followers also joined in the prayers, expressing their hope for Eniola’s dreams of motherhood to come true.

Eniola Badmus has previously been vocal about her aspirations for motherhood, and her fans are hopeful that these prayers will mark the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

