Nollywood actress and content creator, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to her social media page to celebrate the mother of her colleague, Funke Akindele, recalling how she cared for and protected her children, Festus and Priscilla, during a critical period in 2004.

Iyabo Ojo’s commendation followed Funke Akindele’s post of her mother on Instagram to commemorate the third anniversary of her mother’s death.

She shared a heartfelt tribute in which she described her mother as a selfless queen whose knowledge, discipline, and teachings shaped her life and career.

In the post, the box office queen expressed gratitude for the quality education her mother provided for her and her siblings, noting that the confidence and values her mother instilled continue to guide them in life.

She pledged to keep making her mother proud through her conduct and achievements.

Taking to her comment section, Iyabo Ojo affirmed Akindele’s tribute by sharing a personal account of the late woman’s compassion and professionalism.

Ojo recounted how the late doctor’s timely intervention, care, and prayers helped avert what could have been a tragic situation involving her children.

According to Ojo, Funke Akindele’s mother went beyond her medical responsibilities to ensure the safety and well-being of her children, offering reassurance at a moment marked by fear and uncertainty.

She described her as a remarkable individual whose legacy of kindness, dedication, and faith left a lasting impression on those who encountered her.

She wrote, “A beautiful soul she was. I can never forget, back in 2004, how she treated Festus and Priscilla when they were little. I thought I’d lose them both, but she said, ‘No. Not on my watch.’ A great doctor she was and an even greater prayer warrior.

“Even though Funke and I fought countless times, she never stopped calling me, never stopped praying for me. She’d always say, ‘Emi o da si ija iwo ati ore re o. One day, e ma settle e.

Omo mi nigbogbo yin.’ (My spirit will stand between you and your enemies. One day, it’ll settle. My child, I love you all.) She was indeed a mother to all. I will always love her. Rest on, mama.”