Funke Akindele Marks 48th Birthday In Style

Legendary Nollywood icon and filmmaker, Funke Akindele becomes the centre of attention as she celebrates her 48th birthday with colleagues, protégés, and fans who flood her social media timeline with heartfelt tributes.

The award-winning actress, and politician, widely loved for her role in Jenifa’s Dairy and its spin-offs, was praised not only for her cinematic achievements but also for her role as a mentor and inspiration to the younger generation in the Nigerian film industry.

Marking the occasion, Akindele revealed details of her next blockbuster film, titled “Behind the Scenes”, which is set to premiere in December 2025.

She said: “It’s my birthday today, and I feel so fulfilled. I’m graciously grateful to God for the grace to keep telling our stories… I’m using this special day to reveal my upcoming film, Behind The Scenes, which premieres December 2025.”

Nigerian skitmaker Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State and often regarded as Akindele’s adopted son, went viral with his tribute post.

He shared a birthday song alongside a heartfelt caption, referring to her as “Grandma Sonia” and “Olufunke Ayotunde.”

“Words can’t express how much I appreciate you. You’ve always been more than a godmother; you’ve been a source of strength, love, and unwavering support,” he wrote.

Close friend and fellow actress, Eniola Badmus also celebrated the box-office queen with a moving Instagram post, describing Akindele as “More than just a friend, my playmate, my gist partner, my safe place.”

She prayed for endless joy and blessings in Akindele’s new year.

Nolywood actor, Tobi Makinde added his tribute, hailing her as a “True trailblazer, luminary and exemplar of excellence.”

Correspondingly, fans across multiple platforms showered her with celebratory posts, calling her “The Wizkid of Nollywood” and “the most successful actress in Nigerian history.”

From heartfelt prayers to nostalgic throwbacks, fans highlighted Akindele’s journey from her early career to becoming Nollywood’s biggest female box-office star.

One fan wrote: “Many of us grew up watching you as teens, and now as adults, we’re still watching and celebrating you. Keep shining, Funke!”